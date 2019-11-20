Prophet Muhammad Allowed Music, Singing Saudi Imam Claims

A former Imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca said that singing, as well as musical instruments, existed at the time of the Prophet Muhammad.

Saudi Sheikh Adil al-Kalbani, who now works at a mosque in Riyadh, shared a hadith during an interview on Saudi television channel SBC that states the Prophet's wife, Aisha, sang with her two neighbours.

The hadiths record the traditions and saying of the Prophet Muhammad and form a strong basis of Islamic law.

Sheikh Kalbani also shared a hadith in which the Prophet Muhammad saw a women and asked Aisha if she knew her. When Aisha said she didn't, the Prophet told her she was "Qena, a singer of our time" and asked if she would like to sing to her.

Sheikh Kalbani also mentioned that the Prophet went to a wedding where the woman sang and played the daf - a frame drum.

Orthodox Muslim opinion, which is commonly propagated in Saudi Arabia, holds that music is haram, or forbidden.

Sheikh Kalbani issued a fatwa that allowing singing but then retracted it in 2010.

"After meditation and dialogue with people I cherish such as the minister of Islamic affairs, I am completely convinced that the singing which I authorised does not exist," he said in an interview with Al-Hayat newspaper.

Sheikh Kalbani was the first black man to lead prayers in Mecca, a profile on him by the New York Times reveals.

"Some people in this country want everyone to be a carbon copy," Sheik Kalbani said in the 2009 profile.

"This is not my way of thinking. You can learn from the person who is willing to criticise, to give a different point of view," he added

At the time of his appointment to Imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, many saw it as a sign that Saudi King Abdullah was slowly beginning to liberalise the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Ten years on, and with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman taking on a greater role in the kingdom's affairs, restrictive laws on women and foreigners in the kingdom have seemed to ease considerably.

Sheikh Kalbani's latest remarks come as Riyadh continues to adopt a "moderate" state-sanctioned interpretation of Islam, although this view has been challenged by some.

Critics say the crown prince's reforms are meaningless as long as the male guardianship system persists.

In a video posted by Saudi newspaper Arab News, Sheikh Kalbani puts forward the position that women and men do not need to be separated by a barrier while praying in the mosque, as this was not done during the time of the Prophet.

Kalbani argued that Saudi women face stricter restrictions today that "isolate them from society" than they did during the time of the Prophet Muhammad.

The cleric also said this year that despite his previous opinion on Shia scholars being 'heretics', he had changed his mind.

