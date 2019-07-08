Prostitute Reports Man for Refusing to Pay her in Dubai

A 25-year-old Saudi tourist and a Moroccan woman, 22, accused of having sex out of the wedlock and consuming alcohol without a permit, were both referred to the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors on those charges.

The Court of First Instance, which was examining their case, sentenced the woman to one year in prison on the charge of working in prostitution. She will be deported after the sentence is complete.

The pair was exposed after their sexual encounter at his hotel room on October 12, last year, turned sour as he allegedly did not pay her the full amount she had charged him. She reported him to the hotel reception and the police were alerted.

A case was registered at Al Qusais police station.

During the public prosecution investigation, the man admitted that after he arrived in the UAE, he got in contact with a female pimp on a social media app and she sent him a woman - the co-defendant. The deal was that he would pay her Dh1,200. Following WhatsApp messages, the woman went to his hotel room at 10:30pm and they drank alcohol. He claimed that around 2:30am, he asked her to leave after paying her Dh600, but she insisted to get the full amount they had agreed upon. The man refused that as they did not have sex, he claimed to the public prosecution investigator.





He had confessed to the police that he had sex with that woman after he picked her among other women, whose pictures were shown to him by the pimp.

The female defendant confessed she drank alcohol on the night of the incident.

The defendants' mobile phones, which were seized in connection with the case, were found to contain WhatsApp conversations with content about prostitution and money.

Both phones had stored video clips that were taken on the night of the incident between 12:48am and 3:42am, showing them kissing and touching each other and the woman dancing while listening to music and laughing together. The man was then in his underwear.

The female accused has the right to appeal the verdict within 15 days.

This article has been adapted from its original source.