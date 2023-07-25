  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Putin signs law banning gender changes

Putin signs law banning gender changes

Published July 25th, 2023 - 07:00 GMT
Putin
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA President Vladimir Putin signed a controversial law prohibiting legal and surgical sex changes on Monday, effectively denying transgender Russians the right to access gender-affirming services.

Also ReadPutin will not be attending BRICS summitPutin will not be attending BRICS summit

The bill, passed with unanimous approval in both houses of parliament, prohibits all "medical interventions aimed at changing a person's sex" and also disallows gender changes on official documents and public records. 

The only exception is medical intervention for treating congenital anomalies.

Additionally, the law invalidates marriages in which one person has "changed gender" and prevents transgender individuals from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of this law is to safeguard the constitutional moral and family values of Russian society and ensure the well-being of its citizens, particularly children.

The law will take effect on the day of its publication but will not be applicable to individuals who underwent gender changes before its implementation.

Tags:GenderRussiaLawPutin

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now