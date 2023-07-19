Putin will not be attending BRICS summit

ALBAWABA - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit in South Africa.

Following months of speculations on whether Russian President Putin will be attending the BRICS nations summit in South Africa or not, the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of BRICS leaders in Johannesburg next month. The decision was taken by the two nations, it added, RT reported.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be leading a high-profile delegation representing Russia.

“In due course, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the summit and other related foreign policy matters will be issued,” a statement by the Soth African presidency stipulated.