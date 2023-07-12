Qatar, KSA, and Kuwait rank top 5 largest arms importers globally

ALBAWABA- In a surprising revelation, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has identified Qatar as the leading global importer of arms, surpassing larger nations such as India, Japan, and Pakistan.

Despite its relatively small size and population, Qatar's imports alone accounted for a remarkable 10.4 percent of global arms imports, even surpassing countries like India and Ukraine.

According to the latest data released by SIPRI, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have emerged as major players in the global arms import market. Qatar has secured the top spot as the world's largest arms importer, followed closely by Saudi Arabia in fourth place and Kuwait ranking fifth.

These rankings highlight the substantial demand for weaponry within the GCC region, challenging assumptions about the dominance of larger nations in arms imports. The inclusion of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait further solidifies the GCC's influence, showcasing their significant investments in military capabilities.

This data sheds light on the growing importance of regional security concerns and underscores the pivotal role these nations play in shaping global arms trade dynamics. The rankings prompt a deeper exploration into the motivations behind this heightened arms procurement and its potential impact on regional stability.