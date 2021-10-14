'Queen of the English Channel' Chloe McCardel Makes History

Chloe McCardel has broken the world record for most English Channel swims ever!

McCardel has broken the record for the most English Channel crossings with her 44th swim.

Australian long-distance swimmer has broken the world record for the most number of swims across the Channel between England and France. Chloe McCardel, 36, made the swim for the 44th time, breaking the previous record of 43 she had held jointly with British swimmer Alison Streeter.

Australian long-distance swimmer Chloe McCardel has officially broken the world record for most swims across the English Channel 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HUnowyz6hB — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 13, 2021

When I was 11 years old I realized all of my friends knew how to swim and I didn’t. Fuelled by embarrassment, I asked my mum for swimming lessons. Today, I’m 36 and set to become the first person in the world to cross the English Channel 44 times, setting a new world record for a number of times crossed.

Australian long-distance swimmer Chloe McCardel has tied the record for successful crossings of the English Channel with her 43rd swim 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aKl2Ukl9I7 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 7, 2021

Remarkably, she got through the swim battling a chest infection and breathing difficulties.

Chloe McCardel arrived at the French coast after a grueling 10-hour swim which sees her unofficially crowned "Queen of the English Channel".

"It's been a really tough journey, but I've persisted," she said to BBC.

She added: "I'm so thankful, I've had so much support from people across the UK and Australia to get me through this last 12 years."

McCardel hopes her feat of endurance, skill, and sheer grit will inspire other women.

Australian marathon swimmer Chloe McCardel has been crowned "Queen of the English Channel" after setting a new world record for the number of times crossed. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KLqbtIHVfS — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 13, 2021

“After going through so much trauma, swimming the English Channel helped rebuild my confidence, which was shaken a lot. My sense of identity and my sense of self-worth was shaken,” she said to The Guardian.

Chloe McCardel was born 10 May 1985. She is an open-water swimmer and swim coach from Melbourne, Australia.

McCardel also holds the record for longest unassisted ocean swim 124km from South Eleuthera Island to Nassau in the Bahamas. In 2015 she made a non-stop triple crossing of the Channel, which took almost 37 hours.