Queen Rania celebrates 30th wedding anniversary

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania marked her 30th wedding anniversary by sharing a collection of romantic photos capturing special moments with her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, both during official engagements and personal occasions.

As a highly popular figure on social media, Queen Rania posted a video montage of these pictures on her Instagram account, where she boasts an impressive following of approximately 10 million users.

In her heartfelt caption accompanying the video, Queen Rania expressed her joy on this significant milestone, emphasizing how each passing day brings them closer together and every passing year reinforces her gratitude for sharing her life with her beloved partner. She extended her wishes for a happy royal wedding anniversary.

The video swiftly gained substantial attention mere moments after its release, accumulating over half a million likes and receiving numerous comments from well-wishers congratulating Queen Rania and King Abdullah II on their momentous occasion.

Nevertheless, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein also shared a photo of a lovely moments between King Abdullah and Queen Rania starting with their royal wedding to some special family celebrations. The video also included great moments between the King and Queen with their children; Prince Hussein, Prince Hashem, Princess Salma and Princess Iman.

Prince Hussein posted the video on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 30th anniversary to the most loving, dedicated, and generous parents. You continue to teach us all the true meaning of devotion and selfless sacrifice. May God bless you with continued good health and happiness."