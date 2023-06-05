Queen Rania shares cute moments of her children from Prince Hussein's wedding

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania of Jordan shared a video on her official Instagram account showing cute moments between Prince Hashem, Princess Salma, Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis during the royal wedding.

Queen Rania posted the video and wrote a caption: "Hmmm… I wonder what they are going on about!"

In the footage, Prince Hashem, Princess Salma, Princess Iman and her husband Jameel were seen talking in a low voice and laughing in an adorable video.

The video was shared from the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on June 1. The royal wedding was hosted in the capital Amman.

The wedding ceremony took place at Zahran Palace then the couple mediated a royal procession toward Al Husseiniya Palace where a dinner banquet in celebration of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa was held.

Queen Rania has over 9,300 million followers on Instagram.