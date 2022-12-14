Queen Rania lights Christmas Tree in Fuheis

Her Majesty Queen Rania joined residents of Fuheis on Tuesday for the lighting of the Christmas tree at Al Qanater Amphitheatre, before walking around the art gallery and holiday market at Haret Al Rowaq district.

Her Majesty was welcomed by Deputy Governor of Al Balqa Ali Al Batayneh, Governor of Mahis and Fuheis Sattam Al Majali, Mayor of Fuheis Omar Akroush, the president of the Jordan church council Archbishop Christophorus Attallah, Father Romanos Samawi, Father Boulos Haddad, and Father Emad Twal, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

#Fuheis is home to the largest #Christmas tree in #Jordan and famous for its 19th century churches.https://t.co/KwNmGsR7dO — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) December 26, 2021

Organised by the Municipality of Fuheis in collaboration with the Fuheis Youth Club and other civil society organisations, the tree-lighting ceremony featured remarks from Mayor Akroush and Archbishop Attallah, as well as a choir performance of Christmas carols.