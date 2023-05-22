Queen Rania shares Crown Prince's wedding preparations

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania of Jordan posted new video on her Instagram account on Monday showing new details on the wedding preparations of Crown Prince Hussein.

Crown Prince is expected to tie the knot with Saudi Rajwa Al Saif on June 1 in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Queen Rania posted a new video highlighting special details of handmade items uniquely designed for the wedding of the Crown Prince. In the video, local Jordanian men and women were seen preparing and crafting trays, traditional clothes and chocolate.

She wrote: "Thank you all for going the extra mile to make our celebrations extra special. God bless you and the happy couple! #CelebratingAlHussein."

A day earlier, Queen Rania posted a video of a song gifted to the royal family on the wedding of Prince Hussein by Jordanian famous band Jamaet Khair. The band released a new song in the celebration of the Jordanian royal wedding.

A footage from the early childhood to the life of Crown Prince were shown in the video clip as well. Queen Rania posted the video and said: "An unbreakable father-son bond… I cherish it. Thanks to Jamaet Khair band for this touching song."

Celebrations have been going in Jordan, as on Wednesday, Jordan Crown Prince Hussein joined his colleagues at the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade, for a celebratory evening ahead of his wedding.

Jordan's Crown Prince was attended the celebration while accompanied by his younger brother Prince Hashem.