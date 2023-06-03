Prince Hashim's daughters steal hearts during Prince Hussein's wedding

ALBAWABA - The two daughters of Prince Hashim bin Hussein have stole the hearts of Jordanians during the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Hussein on Thursday.

Princess Hala Al-Nour, 16, and her sister Raya Al-Nour have been the main talk since appearing in the royal wedding on June 1.

Princess Hala Al-Nour wore a long, dark green dress with gold embroideries with a simple make up and an elegant hair style. Princess Hala Al-Nour's dress is from Shalky Fashion House.

Many people have marked that Prince Hashim's daughter Hala Al-Nour looks very similar to her grandmother Queen Noor Al-Hussein.

Furthermore, Hala Al-Nour's sister Raya Al-Nour also dazzled in a long beige dress and a simple hair style and glamorous makeup.

The two daughters of Prince Hashim also posed for a family photo with the bride Princess Rajwa Al Hussein and Prince Hussein along with other Jordanian royals including Princess Iman and her husband as well as Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Prince Hussein got married to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on June 1 in a royal wedding that was attended by many Jordanian and world royals as well as world leaders and many famous dignitaries.

The wedding took place at Zahran Palace in the Jordanian capital Amman then dinner banquet was held at Al Husseiniya Palace.

About Prince Hashim Al Hussein:

Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein is the younger of the two sons of King Hussein and Queen Noor of Jordan. According to Queen Noor, Prince Hashim was named after the clan of Hashim (Banu Hashim), the tribe to which the Islamic prophet Muhammad and King Hussein belong.

He is married to Saudi Princess Fahdah Mohammed Abunayyan and have five children; three daughters and two sons.