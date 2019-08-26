Queen Rania Visits Amman Design Week Offices Before The Venue

Her Majesty Queen Rania visited the offices of Amman Design Week (ADW) in Jabal Amman on Sunday, where she was briefed on final preparations for the upcoming nine-day citywide event.

Launched in 2016 with the support of Her Majesty, ADW aims to showcase the designs and talents of local, regional and international designers, and establish Amman as a regional hub for innovation, expression, and experimentation.

It also empowers designers and craftspeople year-round through learning programmes, direct mentorship and personalised guidance, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

ADW Director, Rana Beiruti, explained that the programme’s third edition, taking place from October 4 to 12, will be centred in three main districts: Ras El Ain, Jabal Amman, and Jabal Luweibdeh.

Held under the theme of “Possibilities”, ADW 2019 will also include events and exhibitions at more than 50 participating spaces across Amman, the statement said.

Ras El Ain’s Hangar Exhibition, curated by Noura Sayeh-Holtrop, will showcase the diverse works of 55 multi-disciplinary designers from Jordan and the region.





ADW’s Student Exhibition and open-air Future Food/Future City Exhibition, which explores ways to transform public city spaces into agricultural hubs, will also take place in Ras El Ain, as will a series of pop-up shops operated by Dezain, Design Institute Amman and Takween.

Meanwhile, Jabal Amman will be home to this year’s Crafts District, a recurrent celebration of traditional and contemporary forms of “making”.

Featuring 30 exhibitors, the space provides Jordanian craftspeople and makers with a platform for exchanging knowledge and experience.

Following her visit, Her Majesty took a tour of the nearby area, stepping into a number of offices, shops and small businesses, according to the statement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.