The Quran Competition Wraps Up in Tehran

The 37th edition of Iran’s International Quran Competition wrapped up in Tehran on Wednesday. This year, the contest was held in a virtual form and pre-recorded performances of participants were played for the jury.

During the closing ceremony, a choral recitation of verses from the holy Quran was performed by an Iranian group in the presence of high-ranking officials, including Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

International Quran competition wraps up in Tehranhttps://t.co/wdmAcRenfC pic.twitter.com/zsYs3464cy — Press TV (@PressTV) March 11, 2021

The contenders were mostly from Indonesia, Nigeria, Burundi, Iran, Uganda, Pakistan, Senegal, Turkey and Afghanistan. Iran’s Charity Affairs Organization organizes the event every year. The final round of this edition was held in three sections: men, women and Muslim seminarians.

Radio Bimbilla Quran Recitation Competition Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/EU6OUBZLd0 — Abdul Basit Abdul Basit (@AbdulBa47836497) March 10, 2021

The motto of this year’s edition is “One Book, One Ummah,” and Quran experts from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia and Jordan evaluated the performances.

This article has been adapted from its original source.