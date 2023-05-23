Rajwa Al Saif drops happy tears on Henna party

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania posted special photos from the Henna party of the fiance of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa Al Saif.

Jordanian Queen wrote: "No celebration would be complete without our Jordanian family. Celebrating our beautiful Rajwa!"

In one of the photos, Rajwa was seen wiping off her tears while the Queen was seen talking on the mic.

On the Henna, Rajwa was seen wearing a long white thobe with golden embroidery and a head scarf made especially by the Saudi designer Hunaida Al-Suraifi. Meanwhile, Queen Rania wore a long blue dress.

Queen Rania shared earlier some photos from the preparations of the Henna party of the Saudi architect Rajwa.

Crown Prince is expected to tie the knot with Saudi Rajwa Al Saif on June 1 in the Jordanian capital, Amman.