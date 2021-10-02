Real Winnie-the-Pooh Bridge to be Auctioned

The iconic bridge that became famous as "Poohsticks Bridge" thanks to A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh books will be auctioned off.

The ‘Winnie the Pooh’ bridge will be auctioned off https://t.co/O50WEJPR08 pic.twitter.com/BYJ8a7FWfj — Asia News Today (@asia_newstoday) October 2, 2021

Summers Place Auctions said the bridge, originally known as Posingford Bridge when it was built in Suffolk's Ashdown Forest in 1907, became an iconic setting when Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh used it to invent the game "Poohsticks" in Milne's 1928 book The House at Pooh Corner.



Christopher Robin Milne had the bridge officially renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1979.

The bridge became a popular tourist destination and was removed in 1999 to make way for a sturdier recreation funded in part by Disney.

The original bridge has now been "fully restored and reconstructed using local oak for any missing elements," Summers Place Auctions said in the listing.

Bidding on the bridge opens Oct. 6, and the auction house said it is expected to sell for up to $81,300.