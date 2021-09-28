Never Released John & Yoko Interview to Be Auctioned in Copenhagen

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned.

A rare recording will be auctioned in Copenhagen. The audio track, made by four Danish teenagers more than 50 years ago, features an interview with the couple and what is believed to be a never-released song.

The tape, featuring the song “Radio Peace”, was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970, by four Danish boys who had succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a local school magazine.

In January 1970 a group of schoolboys set out to meet the iconic musician and interview him for their school newspaper.

"We were a bunch of 16 year old hippies," says Karsten Hoejen, who made the recording.

During the 33-minute recording, Lennon speaks about the couple's peace campaign, his frustration with the Beatle's image, and the length of his hair.

The recording contains an interview with the couple, during which Lennon is asked how normal people can help him achieve world peace.

“Imitate what we do. Think, what can I do locally?”, said the singer-songwriter.

The recording was made just months before The Beatles announced their breakup.

Now the old-fashioned cassette is on sale at Denmark's main auction house in Copenhagen, together with an original copy of the school newspaper and 23 photographs.

They are being sold with an estimate of between $31,500 and $47,000, Bruun Rasmussen, the auction house, said in Copenhagen.