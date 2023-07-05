Remarkable treasure found within a whale's belly!

ALBAWABA - In a fascinating discovery, the carcass of a large whale washed ashore in the Canary Islands, leading to an unexpected find.

The head of the Institute of Animal Health and Food Safety at the University of Las Palmas, Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, embarked on the task of determining the whale's demise. To his surprise, a rigid object was detected in the animal's digestive system, arousing suspicions of a possible gastrointestinal issue.

Recounting the moment, Fernández shared, "What I extracted was a stone measuring approximately 50-60 cm in diameter and weighing 9.5 kg. Upon my return to the shore, onlookers were unaware that it was a piece of valuable amber."

During the investigation into the cause of its death, scientists made an intriguing observation: the whale's stomach contained a precious piece of Ambergris worth $500.

Ambergris, often referred to as "floating gold," has been revered by perfumers for centuries due to its unique aromatic properties. Reports suggest that the retrieved specimen held by Fernández possesses an estimated value of around €500,000.



The ultimate fate of the discovered Ambergris remains uncertain. Fernández expressed hope that the funds generated from its sale could contribute to supporting the victims of the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma, which resulted in over €800 million in damages.

While regulations surrounding Ambergris trade vary across nations, countries like the United States, Australia, and India have incorporated bans as part of wider efforts to protect whales from hunting and exploitation.