The Rich Kids of Instagram Are Too Wealthy For The Coronavirus

While travel enthusiasts across the globe are confined to their home countries due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Rich Kids of Instagram are suffering from no such problems.

Avoiding the arguably unfashionable hygiene masks some of us mere commoners have resorted to, the financially fortunate have opted for masks with matching gloves by Louis Vuitton and Fendi.

Elsewhere, they need not worry about being sneezed on by questionable co-commuters on the tube, train or plane, as they simply take private jets and yachts.

And where the unfortunate few are confined to their mansions, they make sure their Lamborghini is right by the swimming pool with them.

This article has been adapted from its original source.