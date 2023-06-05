Ring donated for Egyptian soldier's soul sold 21 times

ALBAWABA A gold ring that was donated in memory of the Egyptian soldier Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, the perpetrator of the Al-Auja operation, has been sold 21 times for 50 times its original price, to benefit the Hamza Mosque in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

بيع خاتم ذهب تم التبرع به عن روح الجندي المصري الشـ ـهيد محمد صلاح منفذ عملية العوجا البطولية 21 مرة بـ50 ضعف ثمنه لصالح مسجد حمزة في خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/fGmq66EepM — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 5, 2023

Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian policeman have been killed in a rare border crossing incident, on Saturday.

The three Israeli soldiers were identified as Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz, and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, the Israeli army said.