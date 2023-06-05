1st image of Egyptian border guard who killed 3 Israelis released

ALBAWABA - The first image of the Egyptian border guard who killed three Israeli soldiers was released, Alarabiya reported on Monday.

According to Israeli media outlets, the Egyptian border guard was identified as Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, 23.

On Saturday, an Egyptian policeman killed three Israeli soldiers on the border between Egypt and Israel.

The three Israeli soldiers were identified as Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz, and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan, the Israeli army said.

أول صورة للجندي المصري منفذ عملية الحدود بعد يومين من الحادث الحدودي بين مصر و #إسرائيل ظهرت أول صورة للجندي المصري منفذ عملية الحدود التي وقعت يوم السبت وأسفرت عن مقتل 3 جنود إسرائيلين وإصابة اثنين آخرين pic.twitter.com/78vzYRTatY — ‏‎𓁳𓆃توت عنخ أمون‎𓁳𓆃 (@husseinElbaz___) June 5, 2023

Moreover, the Egyptian border guard was nicknamed the painter by his soldier friends as he was super good at drawing, social media users revealed.

He used to serve as a military man in the Sinai region.

Nevertheless, Israel is expected to hand the Egyptian border guard's body to Cairo in the upcoming days.

Following the shooting attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Israel passed a clear message to the Egyptian government: We expect the joint investigation to be comprehensive and thorough. This is part of the important security cooperation between us that has benefited both countries for years. We will derive the necessary conclusions regarding our activity at the Southern border."