RIP: KFC Canada hosts funeral for fries

ALBAWABA As part of satirical campaign, the "Kentucky Fried Chicken - KFC" restaurant chain in Canada is organizing a funeral event to say goodbye to one of its food offerings, the French fries.

This decision comes in response to the declining popularity of French fries among the Canadian people.

In response to previous criticisms of its fries, the brand has introduced a revamped fry recipe. To bid farewell to its old fries and celebrate the launch of the new ones, a creative marketing campaign has been devised.

The brand organized an online funeral for the old fries, with a livestream "funeral" event held on August 1 at 12 p.m., accessible through KFCFryFuneral.com.

KFC Canada’s new Seasoned Fries feature freshly sliced potatoes seasoned in-house and fried until crispy golden perfection.

During a limited time offer, KFC enthusiasts in Canada have the opportunity to enjoy a regular side of the newly introduced Seasoned Fries for a suggested price of CAD$1 (equivalent to 76-cents USD) at participating locations, through the KFC app, and on KFC.ca.

For those with larger appetites, a generous serving of Seasoned French Fries can be savored with a large bucket priced at CAD$7.49 (approximately $5.68 USD).