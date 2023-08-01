Video shows restaurant serving Shawarma with fish flavor

ALBAWABA The advent of a restaurant serving shawarma with a fish flavor represents a delightful exploration of culinary innovation and fusion. By daring to combine the essence of two distinct cuisines, the restaurant invites diners on a flavor adventure.

Users on "X.com" are sharing a video taken at a restaurant that has recently begun promoting a dish called "Fish-Flavored Shawarma."

The dish is scheduled to be officially launched next Friday and will be served with a parsley-based sauce (parsley and tahini).

مطعم يُقدم شاورما بطعم السمك🤯



The introduction of fish-flavored shawarma has elicited mixed responses from patrons. While some diners appreciate the innovative approach and enjoy the new taste sensation, others prefer the traditional meat-based shawarma.

The name and location of the restaurant remain undisclosed as no information about them has been provided.

The origins of shawarma can be traced back to the Levantine region, particularly Turkey and Lebanon.

Historically, it was a traditional method of cooking meats, where seasoned cuts were stacked and roasted on a vertical spit, slowly cooked to perfection.

Over time, shawarma spread across the Middle East, North Africa, and eventually to other parts of the world.

Shawarma typically features thinly sliced marinated meats, such as chicken, beef, lamb, or a combination of these, stacked onto a vertical rotisserie.

The meats are seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, including garlic, cumin, paprika, and other regional variations.