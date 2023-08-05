Rise of a visionary fraudster defrauding Millions

ALBAWABA - In a tale that reads like a gripping thriller, Istanbul witnessed a remarkable con artist emerge, leaving investors in awe of her apparent groundbreaking invention. Meet Çiğdem İ., a physicist whose charm and charisma rivaled that of legendary swindlers.

Pretending to have invented diagnostic machines capable of identifying numerous illnesses, Çiğdem İ.'s antics echoed the infamous Elizabeth Holmes and her scandalous venture, Theranos. But what set this con apart was the audacious claim of a revolutionary software called "CAFA CHIP," purportedly capable of preventing turbulence in airplanes.

Drawing inspiration from Holmes' playbook, she strategically used media platforms to promote her alleged breakthrough. With captivating stories of international investments exceeding 150 million dollars, she skillfully persuaded investors to come aboard, promising a handsome 30% profit share.

Under her alluring spell, an array of unsuspecting individuals, including pilots, doctors, engineers, and even her own relatives, poured approximately 20 million Turkish Lira into her deceptive venture.

Initially, the tale unfolded seamlessly. The smooth operator disbursed profits to her early investors, fostering trust and belief in her visionary project. However, the ruse began to unravel when some sought more significant returns, only to be met with empty promises.

As the curtain fell, exposing her true intentions, the betrayed investors swiftly turned to the authorities, seeking justice for their lost fortunes.

Çiğdem İ.'s saga serves as a stark reminder that not every tale of innovation is as it seems, urging us to stay vigilant and cautious in the face of alluring promises.