  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Ritaj Al-Hazmi: 12-Year-Old Saudi Novelist Plans For The English Big Times

Ritaj Al-Hazmi: 12-Year-Old Saudi Novelist Plans For The English Big Times

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 11th, 2022 - 08:12 GMT
Youngest Saudi novelist ,in English
Ritaj Al-Hazmi (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Ritaj Al-Hazmi, 12, has won the title of the “Youngest Writer of a Novel Series” in the world with the Guinness World Records after publishing two novels.

She published her third novel this year and is currently working on two others, according to The Kuwait Times.

Ritaj is well-known amongst the social media crowd having won the Guinness World Records in 2021 with her novels making it all the way to the top. 

Al-Hazmi, a Saudi youngster from Dammam, grew up reading fiction and fantasy and was inspired to be a published writer in 2016 after her father took her to a bookstore and wanted to see her books on the shelves along with big names the Kuwaiti daily wrote.

She was motivated to write for her age group as she said that most of the books were targeted at those either older or younger than herself.

“From the day I set my eyes on reading, I’ve discovered what I wanted to be when I was a bit older. I wanted to connect myself to the world by reading, writing, sharing ideas, insights and opinions,” the Kuwait Times reported.


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...