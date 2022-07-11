Ritaj Al-Hazmi: 12-Year-Old Saudi Novelist Plans For The English Big Times

ALBAWABA - Ritaj Al-Hazmi, 12, has won the title of the “Youngest Writer of a Novel Series” in the world with the Guinness World Records after publishing two novels.

She published her third novel this year and is currently working on two others, according to The Kuwait Times.

To know more: https://t.co/qcU0shhNXJ — FrontList (@frontlistIN) July 5, 2022

Ritaj is well-known amongst the social media crowd having won the Guinness World Records in 2021 with her novels making it all the way to the top.

Al-Hazmi, a Saudi youngster from Dammam, grew up reading fiction and fantasy and was inspired to be a published writer in 2016 after her father took her to a bookstore and wanted to see her books on the shelves along with big names the Kuwaiti daily wrote.

Get inspired at a meet-up with Ritaj Al-Hazmi, the youngest Saudi novelist nominated to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, as she sparks imagination and creativity while encouraging children to read. Hope to see you there!#Ithra pic.twitter.com/0uCFFRnTEA — Visit Ithra | زوروا إثراء (@VisitIthra) November 27, 2020

She was motivated to write for her age group as she said that most of the books were targeted at those either older or younger than herself.

Ritaj Al-Hazmi, 12, is a young #Saudi writer and avid reader. She’s also the youngest novel series author in the world, and she’s not near done with her dreams. pic.twitter.com/O6dHnuHDKY — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) July 31, 2021

“From the day I set my eyes on reading, I’ve discovered what I wanted to be when I was a bit older. I wanted to connect myself to the world by reading, writing, sharing ideas, insights and opinions,” the Kuwait Times reported.