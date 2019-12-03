Riyadh Auto Exhibit Sells Record-Breaking 92 Cars at $52.5 Million

The Riyadh Car Exhibition concluded after having achieved many record-breaking figures.

According to the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment and the president of Riyadh Season, Turki Al Sheikh, 92 cars were sold during the exhibition, at a value amounting to SR197 million ($52.5 million), with the number of attendees exceeding 100,000.

The exhibition was the third event of Riyadh Season. Classic and rare car shows took place, in addition to auctions on classic, luxurious, modified and futuristic cars. It also included drift and shows as well as a performance by the police, and other entertainment events.

Many visitors enjoyed the presence of classic and rare cars, getting to learn about their characteristics and features. They were struck by the 2030 car made specifically for the Riyadh Car Exhibition with world-class specifications and unique features, being the only model in the world.

The car exhibition managed to break two Guinness World Records, for the farthest distance traveled by a human cannonball, and for the highest “Hot Wheels” track.

Riyadh Season began on Friday, Oct. 11 and will last until the end of January 2020. It will offer cultural, sporting and artistic events to visitors, as well as plays and other festivals.

