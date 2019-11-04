Riyadh Season Great Success With Over 5 Million Visitors

General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh said that Riyadh Season had attracted more than five million visitors since its launch on Oct. 15 and up to Nov. 1, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.



The GEA said that it had hit new records in visitor numbers, especially over the weekend, with the number of visitors exceeding 200,000 last Thursday and reaching 175,000 on Friday.







Riyadh Season runs until mid-December in 12 main zones of the capital and 6 branches around the city. The zones are (1) Riyadh Boulevard, (2) Riyadh Front, (3) Riyadh Car Exhibition, (4) Riyadh Winter Wonderland, (5) Riyadh Sports Arenas, (6) Diplomatic Quarter, (7) Al-Muraba’a, (8) Al-Malaz, (9) Wadi Namar, (10) Riyadh Beat, (11) Riyadh Safari and (12) Riyadh Sahara within the capital city of Riyadh.



The season is one of the Saudi Seasons launched to transform Saudi Arabia into one of the world’s most important tourist and entertainment destinations.



Saudi Seasons is also part of the Saudi leadership’s plan to strengthen the Kingdom’s position on the global tourism and entertainment map, as well as promoting entertainment within an economic system that supports Vision 2030.

