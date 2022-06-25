A Road Full of Tahini Sesame Oil! What is Happening?

Emergency responders and public employees responded to a road in New Jersey when a truck spilled up to 150 gallons of tahini sesame oil into a roadway.

The Newton Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside the Newton Police Department, Sussex County HazMat and Newton Department of Public Works when a truck carrying tahini -- an oil condiment made from crushed sesame seeds -- leaked onto a roadway.

The post said firefighters kept the oil from flowing into a storm drain and contained the spill until a cleanup crew arrived on the scene.

Emergency responders estimated 140-150 gallons of tahini spilled from the truck.



