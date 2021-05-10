Romania: Count Dracula's Lair Opens as a Vaccination Centre

  1. Home
Published May 10th, 2021 - 08:43 GMT
A banner reading in Romanian "Who's afraid of vaccine" and depicting syringes as vampire fangs advertises the vaccination marathon organised at the "Bran Castle" in Bran village on May 8, 2021. Romanian authorities organise during a whole weekend a non-stop vaccination marathon in several locations and Bucharest to offer to the people the opportunity to get vaccinated without prior appointment, hoping to increase the appetite of the population for the vaccines against Covid-19. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 3,580,368 people have been vaccinated, of which 2,311,487 have received both doses of vaccine. "Bran Castle" is located in the central Transylvania region of Romania ans is thought to inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula’s Castle. This character is often confused with Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler), sometimes known as Vlad Dracul, who was a Walachian Prince with a castle, now in ruins, located in the Principality of Wallachia. Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP
'I was already planning to come to the castle and I just thought it was the two-for-one special,' he said.

Willing victims are flocking to get puncture wounds at Romania's Bran Castle as the site - widely believed to be the inspiration for Count Dracula's lair - opens as a vaccination centre.  

A poster showed vampire fangs replaced with syringes during a coronavirus vaccination drive at the castle this weekend.

Health workers with blood-soaked vampire fangs on their scrubs gave out Pfizer jabs to visitors, who can turn up without an appointment every weekend in May.

'I came to visit the castle with my family and when I saw the poster I gathered up my courage and agreed to get the injection, 39-year-old engineer Liviu Necula said. 

Those who get the jab are handed a certificate hailing their 'boldness and responsibility' and promising they will be welcome at the castle 'for the coming 100 years' - as well as offered a free tour of its 'torture chamber'.  

'The idea ... was to show how people got jabbed 500-600 years ago in Europe,' the castle's marketing director, Alexandru Priscu, said. 

One of the visitors on Saturday was Fernando Orozco, a 37-year-old renewable energy market developer usually based in Berlin who has been working remotely out of Romania.

'I was already planning to come to the castle and I just thought it was the two-for-one special,' he said.

Nestled in a misty valley in the Carpathian mountains, Bran Castle is associated with the 15th-century Romanian prince Vlad Tepes, known as 'the Impaler', although he never stayed there.

Dracula author Bram Stoker is believed to have been inspired by Vlad and descriptions of Bran Castle when writing his 1897 novel that helped found the modern vampire genre.

Romania's government has turned to local vaccination drives and 24-hour 'marathons' at major venues like the National Library in Bucharest to get as many citizens as possible immunised.

'These centres are for everyone who wants to get vaccinated but doesn't feel like making an appointment online,' Marius Nasta hospital director Beatrice Mahler told AFP news agency. 

But she added that it would still be difficult to reach people living in the many areas without local doctors.

Almost 3.6million of Romania's 19million people have received at least one vaccine dose, with authorities aiming for five million by June - a potential challenge as Romania has one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in Europe. 

Romania has recorded 1.07million cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last spring. At least 28,903 deaths have been reported. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

