Royal Jordanian Listed Among The World’s Safest Airlines

Royal Jordanian (RJ) signed off 2019 with another excellent record according to AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product review website.

AirlineRatings.com listed RJ as one of the top 20 safest airlines in the world in its list of “Top Twenty Safest Airlines 2020”, selected from a pool of 405 airlines, the national carrier said in a statement on Tuesday.

Among the top 20 safest airlines are four Arab airline companies: Etihad, Qatar Airways, Emirates and RJ. Australia’s Qantas topped the list, ranking first, according to the statement.

The safety-rating system in this list was developed based on different factors, including airlines' compliance with international regulations, the age of their fleet of aircraft, safety innovation, operational excellence and the use of new and more advanced aircrafts like Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.



“We are pleased with this rating among other big international carriers. RJ has been known for its great record in safety and operations for the past 56 years, a result of the hard work of its employees who are keen to maintain this high standard,” RJ’s President/CEO Stefan Pichler was quoted in the statement as saying.

“We will continue the hard work to keep our high international position and improve our operations, products and services, thus making sure to always offer our passengers the best,” Pichler added.

RJ has made the AirlineRatings’ list several times in the past few years. The rating website has become the industry standard for safety and product rating, concluded the statement.

