Royal Words! Archie's Impressive Vocab is a Joy to Mum, Dad

Proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed more details of their son Archie's extensive vocabulary during a more light-hearted moment in their bombshell Oprah interview.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, who now live in Montecito, California, said that their talkative toddler's new favourite thing to say is 'hydrate', a week after his doting dad told James Corden's Late Late Show that Archie's first word had surprisingly been 'crocodile.'

But critics appeared baffled, with some demanding 'proof' that 21-month-old Archie can say the three-syllable word.

In last night's interview, it was also revealed that the youngster tells everyone to 'drive safe' whenever they leave the house.

Meghan added: 'Drive safe. He's not even two yet!'

Some royals fans were touched by the revelations and said Harry's mother Diana was 'speaking through' Archie.



Prince Harry was discussing the benefits of living in California and away from the limelight for his son.

'I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,' he said.

'I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out. And he's like "whoo," chatting, chatting, chatting; going, "Palm tree, house," and all this sort of stuff,' he said.

'What's his new favorite word? What's his favorite word now,' Oprah asked.

'Oh, my gosh. He's on a roll. In the past couple weeks, it has been "Hydrate," which is just hysterical,' Meghan revealed.

'But, also, whenever everyone leaves the house, he's like, "Drive safe,' Harry added.

Some royals fans said Harry's mother Diana was 'speaking through' Archie when he was telling them to 'drive safe.'

Diana died in a car accident in Paris on 31 August 1997 during a high speed chase trying to escape paparazzi.

'You couldn't watch the #Oprah interview without thinking Princess Diana is with #HarryandMeghan and Archie #drive safe,' one said.

'Omg the fact that Archie's latest words are "drive safe! is literally haunting,' said another.

'Archie knows... Harry talks about cosmic forces,' another wrote.

#Drivesafe, I felt that,' another fan said.

'#Drivesafe said Diana through Archie,' another said.

'Yup! #DriveSage out of the mouth of babes,' another wrote.

'Diana's Spirit speaking through Archie, 'drive sage,' '#chills,' wrote another.

During a chat with James Corden last week, when asked what Archie's first word was, the Duke of Sussex said: 'Crocodile, three syllables.'

Corden replied: 'Crocodile? That's a big word.'

Harry also revealed how Archie was able to put 'three, four words together,' adding, 'he's already singing songs.'