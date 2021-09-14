Ruler of Dubai Goes on a Cycling Tour at Expo 2020

The Ruler of Dubai went on a bike ride across the sprawling site, which will welcome millions of visitors in the months ahead.

There’s less than a month to go for Expo 2020 Dubai- UAE’s most awaited event. Preparations are in full swing and the Expo site is certainly making heads turn with its state-of-art interiors.

وظهر محمد بن راشد مرتدياً ملابس رياضية وخوذة، وبرفقته بعض مساعديه والمسؤولين عن المعرض.#إكسبو_2020_دبي pic.twitter.com/nmzedx1txC — الرَّجل (@ArrajolM) September 13, 2021

The first of its kind in the UAE, the Expo will host visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Having toured the site on foot just last week, on Sunday His Highness opted for a different mode of transport to view the final preparations for Expo 2020. The Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed went on a bike tour around the Expo 2020 site.

محمد بن راشد يقوم بجولة بالدراجة الهوائية في موقع إكسبو 2020 دبي، وسط ترقب عالمي لانطلاق هذا الحدث الكبير في الاول من أكتوبر القادم. pic.twitter.com/sMkr8Yd6iu — قروب فزاع (@groupfazza) September 12, 2021

The first Expo to be staged in the Middle East will be an international celebration of culture and innovation featuring 192 nations. Preparations are now gathering pace with the extravaganza only a matter of weeks away.

و"إكسبو 2020"، هو معرض دولي، ومن المقرر أن يبدأ المعرض في دبي في أول أكتوبر 2021 وسيستمر حتى 31 مارس 2022.#إكسبو_2020_دبي pic.twitter.com/JyIT6vvG8L — الرَّجل (@ArrajolM) September 13, 2021

“We promise people from all over the world an unprecedented Expo. The 6 months of the event will go down in history for the ideas and inventions that will benefit humanity for years to come.”

The Expo 2020 Dubai would transform the UAE’s economic landscape as the mega event is expected to contribute to promoting tourism as well as commercial and real estate activity in various parts of the country.