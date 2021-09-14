  1. Home
Ruler of Dubai Goes on a Cycling Tour at Expo 2020

Ewelina Lepionko

Published September 14th, 2021 - 11:28 GMT
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took a bike tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai on September 12, as the world eagerly awaits the launch of the mega-event next month
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took a bike tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai on September 12, as the world eagerly awaits the launch of the mega-event next month (Twitter)
Highlights
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum was spotted enjoying a bicycle tour in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid led a convoy of cyclists on a tour of Expo2020 Dubai.

The Ruler of Dubai went on a bike ride across the sprawling site, which will welcome millions of visitors in the months ahead.

There’s less than a month to go for Expo 2020 Dubai- UAE’s most awaited event. Preparations are in full swing and the Expo site is certainly making heads turn with its state-of-art interiors. 

The first of its kind in the UAE, the Expo will host visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Having toured the site on foot just last week, on Sunday His Highness opted for a different mode of transport to view the final preparations for Expo 2020. The Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed went on a bike tour around the Expo 2020 site. 

The first Expo to be staged in the Middle East will be an international celebration of culture and innovation featuring 192 nations. Preparations are now gathering pace with the extravaganza only a matter of weeks away.

“We promise people from all over the world an unprecedented Expo. The 6 months of the event will go down in history for the ideas and inventions that will benefit humanity for years to come.”

The Expo 2020 Dubai would transform the UAE’s economic landscape as the mega event is expected to contribute to promoting tourism as well as commercial and real estate activity in various parts of the country.


