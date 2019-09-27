Russia Bans Smoking on Balconies of Apartment Blocks

Smoking on balconies of apartment blocks in Russia has been banned under new fire regulations.

The country's emergencies minister announced the ban on 'open fire' which will also take effect in dormitories and hotels.

Smoking and even lighting matches will be considered 'open fire' under the new rules.

Lighting candles and barbecuing kebabs will also be banned.

Initially, people were confused as to whether smoking would be banned, with a tobacco industry official saying the rules were only about 'alcoholics who grill shish kebabs on the balcony', according to the BBC.

But officials later confirmed smoking would be included in the restrictive ban.

Breaking the new rules could result in a fine of 3,000 roubles (around £38).

Leaving a lighted cigarette which sparks a fire could also result in criminal charges.

The ban will take effect on October 1 and will affect many of Russia's smokers who live in high-rise buildings with balconies.

They will now have to go to a designated smoking area, which could mean travelling to and from the bottom of the apartment block.

Russian smokers have shared their outrage online, with many calling the ban 'nonsensical'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.