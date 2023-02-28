Russia detects extraterrestrial object in airspace

ALBAWABA - Russia reopened its airspace over Petersburg after a temporary closure Tuesday sparked by the purported sighting of an extraterrestrial object zooming in the skies.

Earlier, Pulkovo airport in northern Russia was closed. The authorities said that air traffic ceased without specifying the reasons.

It was later reported that air traffic was reinstated and that it returned to normal.

Reports suggested that this closure following the sighting of an extraterrestrial object flying in the sky outside Petersburg, about 200 kilometers away from the city.

According to Russian media outlets, a Kover siren signaling danger in the sky went off.