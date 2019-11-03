Russian Capitan Allows Passenger to Pilot Aircraft in Mid-Air Flight

Russian prosecutors are investigating new footage that show a pilot allowing a woman passenger at the controls of an aircraft during a scheduled flight.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman has been identified as 'Anna' and Russian TV reported the pilot's name as 'Kirill S'. The pilot's voice is heard giving instructions to the woman who was sitting in the co-pilot's chair. The woman is believed to be in her late 20s and without any flying qualifications.

The InAero flight from Yakutsk to Batagai was reportedly made on Aug 31, 2019, but the video has only emerged now.





The woman posted pictures and videos on Instagram after the flight, which have now been deleted.

Transport prosecutors in the region of Yakutia are investigating the video, according to multiple media. A spokesman for InAero said: "There are doubts that these materials have anything to do with our airline's activities of providing passengers transportation."

