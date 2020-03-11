Russian Pranksters Dupe Prince Harry on Greta Thunberg, Climate Change

Prince Harry was told by Russian pranksters that climate activist Greta Thunberg wanted to one day marry Prince George - and that she is a distant member of the Swedish royal family.

The Duke of Sussex was duped into believing he was speaking to 17-year-old environmentalist Greta and her father in two prank phone calls that have been released online.

During one of the exchanges the prankster tells the prince how Greta is a distant member of Swedish royalty, to which Harry replies with a laugh: 'Oh wow, so we are related?'

The exchange gets even more absurd as the fake Greta says: 'Yeah its true, and if it will help me in fighting for climate change, should I arrange a dynastic marriage, do you think? I think it'll help.'

The prince then responds: 'I am certain it'll help.'

The giggling 'Greta' then says: 'I found some candidates that suits me - James Windsor and Prince George.

'Their ages I think are very suitable for my marriage. It will help.'

Harry then replies laughing and adds: 'I am sure I can help.'

This is despite Prince George, son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge being aged six, and James Windsor, only son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, being 12.

During the two phone calls Harry also claimed that US President Donald Trump has 'blood on his hands' and spoke about his and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to quit royal duties.

Speaking about Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the duke described him as a 'good man' but as someone who is set in his ways.

The phone conversations, said to have been made by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov - known as Vovan and Lexus - took place on New Year's Eve and January 22.

It was on the landline at Harry and Meghan's luxury pad on Vancouver Island, Canada.

They tricked Harry into believing he was speaking to 17-year-old climate change activist Greta and her father.

Speaking about his decision to step down as a senior royal, the duke said: 'Sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one.

'And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.

'And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.'

An extract from one of the recorded calls was published on YouTube along with an animated cartoon of Harry.

In the audio, a voice which is reportedly the duke's tells hoaxers that the world is being led by 'some very sick people'.

'The fossil fuel industry and certain presidents around the world are driving completely the wrong agenda,' he said.

'I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands.

'Because the effect that that has on the climate and the island nations far, far away - again out of sight, out of mind.'

Harry said in the recording that he was 'confident' that in the next five to 10 years 'things will change' with regard to the climate agenda.

He adds: 'But we can't wait five to 10 years, so I think if Donald Trump can become president of the United States of America, then anything's possible, right?'

One of the recording becomes even more bizarre when 'Greta' asks Harry for assistance moving 50 penguins from the landlocked ex-Soviet state of Belarus to the North Pole.

A Russian translation of the words shows her asking: 'Now we are dealing with an issue of moving penguins from Belarus to their native land, the North Pole.

'About 50 penguins were stuck at customs in Belarus.

'That's terrible.

'And we are searching for some ship maybe to transport these poor penguins to their native land.'

Greta's fake father then said: 'North Pole...perhaps you have some contacts for people who can help us?'

Harry is said too reply: 'I do have a man who deals with the North Pole.

He is in Norway, he can help as maybe he knows all the right people.

'I'll give you the contacts on email.'

This recording ends with 'Greta' saying: 'That's nice. That's good.'

A spokesman for Harry said they would not comment on the calls.