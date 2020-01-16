Russians Outraged by Sale of Transgender Children Doll

A 'transgender' children's doll has caused outrage online after being spotted in a toy shop in Russia.

The doll, dressed in women's clothes but with male genitalia, was seen at the Planeta Igrushek (Planet Of Toys) shop in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk in south-central Russia.

Photos shared online of the doll have sparked outrage in the country.

One user asked: 'Is it ok to produce toys like that for children?'

Another said: 'All they have to do is buy a medical tool kit and the kid can learn how to amputate.'

A third said: 'I think it is really terrible what is going on in this child's parent's head. Have you considered that it could simply be a manufacturing defect? Or they accidentally put a female head on a male body?'

While a fourth commented: 'All you have to do is cut the doll's hair and change it into a pair of pants.

It is not the first time a so-called transgender doll has sparked debate.

In 2014, a fairy toy which appeared to have male genitalia was branded the world's first transgender doll.

The toy, which was on sale in Argentina, caused shock among parents after a mother posted a picture of it on her Facebook account.

The mother claimed her three-year-old daughter discovered what appeared to be male genitalia under the doll's skirt while playing.

The toy was made in China and was purchased from Argentine wholesaler 'Once.'

The doll caused shock and debate across Argentina, with one member of the public explaining: 'It's very difficult to give an opinion because I'm conscious that it's a taboo subject in society... but yes, obviously, it's shocking.'

In September 2019, Mattel announced the debut of the first gender-neutral Barbie doll.

LGBTQIA rights activist Jazz Jennings had a doll made of her by the Tonner Doll Company in 2017 which did not feature any genitalia. The doll was welcomed by fellow activists at the time.

