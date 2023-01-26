Sabaa Thnaibat is 1st Jordanian to fly F-16 jetfighter

  1. Home
Sabaa Thnaibat
Sabaa Thnaibat, the first female Jordanian to ride an F-16 fighter jet. (Jordanian Armed Forces)

ALBAWABA - Lt. Sabaa Thnaibat became the first female Jordanian pilot with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to fly an F-16 fighter jet.

On Wednesday, Thnaibat flew the jetfighter on a solo trip across Jordanian airspace from the Mufaq al-Salty airbase in Azraq, in east central Jordan.

Muwafaq al-Salty airbase, also called Azraq base, is located in the oasis Azraq district of eastern Sahara. It was officially inaugurated in 1981 by the late King Hussein, the father of the serving King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Abdullah is an ardent supporter of women empowerment. Once, he told Jordanian women: "Don't be afraid to participate, step forward," as women's participation is a priority for the progress and elevation of the nation.

