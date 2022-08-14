  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Sarajevo Film Fest Screens 252 Movies From 62 States

Sarajevo Film Fest Screens 252 Movies From 62 States

Published August 14th, 2022 - 07:04 GMT
Sarajevo Film Festival
Fans hold pictures of British actor and film director Tim Roth as they wait for his arrival on the red carpet area of the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on August 20, 2019. AFP / ELVIS BARUKCIC

The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) began Friday in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina with Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's TRT co-production, "Triangle of Sadness," the Palme d'Or award-winning film.

Also ReadCara Delevingne Wows in Black Dress at Cannes Film FestivalCara Delevingne Wows in Black Dress at Cannes Film Festival

The opening ceremony was held at the National Theater with a red carpet parade that saw the participation of top names from the world of cinema.

Thousands of moviegoers from across the world will attend the SFF, which will last until Aug. 19, and the viewers will have the opportunity to watch more than 200 films from 62 countries.

Ukrainian director, screenwriter, and producer Sergei Loznitsa and Swedish director Ruben Ostlund were awarded the "Heart of Sarajevo" Honorary Award during the opening ceremonies.

Festival director Jovan Marjanovic expressed his happiness that the festival is being held in its original form after two years due to coronavirus pandemic reasons.

The festival features six TRT films, including five TRT co-productions and one TRT award-winning film.

The festival will screen 235 films from 62 countries in 19 programs, 54 of which will have their world premiere. It is set to feature 51 films in four categories.


Fifty-one will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo awards.

Also ReadCara Delevingne Wows in Black Dress at Cannes Film FestivalBeirut International Women Film Festival Talks to Future Generations

The festival began 28 years ago to make the city again a destination of culture and art and help heal the memories of the bloody Bosnian War in the 1990s.

Past festival attendees include luminaries like Robert de Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Daniel Craig, John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman, Gerard Depardieu, and Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:Sarajevo Film FestivalFilm FestivalBosina

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...