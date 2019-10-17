Sarajevo Hosts Traditional Turkish Archery Event

The traditional Turkish Archery Course began on Wednesday in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo.

World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdogan and Chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic attended the opening ceremony of the course.

Bosniak leader Izetbegovic shot an arrow to inaugurate the ceremony at the campus of the International University of Sarajevo (IUS).

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdogan said Turkey's Archers Foundation, which was founded in Istanbul in 2013, continues its operations.

"We are working to strengthen Archery in Turkey because it is our ancestors' sport," he added.





He recalled that that an exhibition on traditional archery was also held in Sarajevo.

Izetbegovic and Erdogan later participated in the opening of the Gobekli Tepe photo exhibition, organized by Yunus Emre Institute.

Seref Ates, head of the Institution, emphasized at the exhibition the importance of Gobekli Tepe -- an archaeological site in the southeastern Anatolia Region of Turkey.

The exhibition is open to public for 15 days at the university's campus.

Earlier, Erdogan also spoke to the university students about Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

He said that NATO has never invoked its article five for Turkey -- which states the attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies.

"Turkey has a very clear purpose. Asylum seekers that are far from their home for many years could return to their homeland," said Erdogan.

