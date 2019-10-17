Saudi Al-Ahsa Oasis Spotlighted in Japan's UNESCO Meet

The creative and cultural achievements of Al-Ahsa Oasis were highlighted by its mayor at a UNESCO meeting in Japan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ahsa is widely considered to have the greenest and most fertile land in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while also housing prominent archaeological and historical sites.

Al-Ahsa Mayor Adel Al-Mulhim, head of the Saudi Creative Al-Ahsa delegation to the annual meeting of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network held in Kanazawa, Japan, provided a detailed presentation on Al-Ahsa’s achievements such as becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming a member of the Creative Cities Network in the field of handicrafts and folk arts in 2015, and being named as Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

The meeting was attended by Mayor of Kanazawa Yukiyoshi Yamano, along with representatives from 30 countries.





Al-Mulhim reviewed projects and events in Al-Ahsa aimed at promoting cultural activities in line with the creative network’s objectives, which include making cities safer and more sustainable.

He said government support for Al-Ahsa’s heritage and creative sectors had led to a increased public awareness about the importance of culture and creativity in shaping a sustainable city, and achieving the goals of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network to emphasize the role of culture in sustainable urban development.

Al-Mulhim said that Al-Ahsa had several elements that qualified it as a member of the network, a first for the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council states.

“These elements include the cultural depth of Al-Ahsa in the Arabian Gulf region, owning a rich heritage of crafts and folklore, its environmental and social diversity, and having the required infrastructure to actively participate in national, regional and international events,” he told the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.