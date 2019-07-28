Saudi Arabia’s Scouts Take Part in World Jamboree US Meet

A delegation from the Saudi Arabian Scout Association participated in the opening ceremony of the 24th World Scout Jamboree, held at the campground in Summit Bechtel Reserve, Virginia, US.

“The number of participants exceeded 40,000 from 170 national organizations, committees and associations around the world,” said the chairman of the International Scout Committee (ISC), Craig Turby.

“The Jamboree, co-organized by the US, Mexico and Canada, focused on ‘Unlocking a New World’ through solving problems, and cooperating to face the most pressing issues in the world.”

Chief Ambassador of World Scouting Bear Grylls said: “The scouts are facing great challenges, such as tackling health, education, peace and climate change, which require the largest youthful contribution in order to achieve sustainable development.”

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, represented by the Deanship of Community Service and Continuing Education, continued its participation in the event.

The university’s team participated in the activities of the “Global Development Village.”

The village provides young boys and girls with the opportunity to participate in the Global Development Agenda, empowers them and raises their awareness about global issues.

The Saudi Arabian Scout Association also took part in the “Cultural Celebration Day,” which showcases traditional clothes, foods and folklore from the participating countries.

The delegation’s members participated in competitions organized by the jamboree’s leadership as well as many other volunteering activities, handing out brochures and CDs highlighting the Kingdom’s development process and some of its traditions.

A photo exhibition was also organized shedding light on the work done by the Saudi scouts to serve their communities, particularly pilgrims and the environment, along with the global scout project “Messengers of Peace,” which witnessed a lot of interaction from the participants.

Earlier, Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Fahad, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association, said that the Kingdom’s delegation included more than 100 scouts between the ages of 14-17.

The jamboree will run from July 22 until August 2. It is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Scout movement, which serves more than 51 million young people worldwide.

