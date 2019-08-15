  1. Home
Saudi Arabia Allows Recovering Drug Addicts to Join Hajj

Published August 15th, 2019 - 09:09 GMT
Muslims pilgrims gather outside the door of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, while performing the "Tawaf al-Ifada", a mandatory circumambulation during the annual Hajj. (AFP/ File Photo)
Muslims pilgrims gather outside the door of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, while performing the "Tawaf al-Ifada", a mandatory circumambulation during the annual Hajj. (AFP/ File Photo)
at least 20 recovering addicts performed Hajj in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Twenty recovering addicts performed Hajj this year as part of an awareness program aimed at fighting drug addiction.

The program was organized by the Kafa (enough) Society to enlighten people against the hazards of drugs and smoking in Al-Lith city in Makkah province. 

The Saudi Press Agency said the group had completed the stages of their pilgrimage.  

The society's director, Wissam Al-Mahdawi, said the pilgrimage shall “be the best motivation for them after God to remain straight, and avoid a set back.” 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

