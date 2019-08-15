Saudi Arabia Allows Recovering Drug Addicts to Join Hajj

Twenty recovering addicts performed Hajj this year as part of an awareness program aimed at fighting drug addiction.

The program was organized by the Kafa (enough) Society to enlighten people against the hazards of drugs and smoking in Al-Lith city in Makkah province.

The Saudi Press Agency said the group had completed the stages of their pilgrimage.

The society's director, Wissam Al-Mahdawi, said the pilgrimage shall “be the best motivation for them after God to remain straight, and avoid a set back.”





