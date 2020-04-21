Saudi Arabia Extends The Suspension of Public Prayers During Ramadan

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said on Monday that it would extend the suspension of prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

President General of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, said in a tweet that the Grand Mosque (Masjid Al-Haram) in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque (Al Masjid Al-Nabawi) will broadcast the call for prayer (adhan) throughout the month but would remain closed to worshippers.

The authority last month began intensifying precautionary anti-coronavirus measures and boosted coordination between all parties that were concerned with the safety of pilgrims.

