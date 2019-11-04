Saudi Arabia Gets Ready for a 'Fun Park' at The Diriyah Oasis

A giant open-air family entertainment district — the spectacular Diriyah Oasis — will be created as part of Diriyah Season, which begins on Nov. 21.



The Diriyah Season is a month-long festival that will feature diverse sports such as Formula E, top-class men’s tennis, Olympic qualifying elite equestrianism and a world heavyweight boxing title fight — The Clash on the Dunes. World-class sporting, entertainment, musical and cultural events will be hosted in Ad Diriyah as part of the festival.



These events will be connected by the Diriyah Oasis, a cultural and entertainment district that pays tribute to Diriyah’s historical importance as the birthplace of the Kingdom, and which reflects the rich heritage, unique architecture and affluent resources of Saudi Arabia and the region.



The entertainment hub will be split into four zones — nature, imagination, reflection and excitement — giving families a place to come together, play and enjoy a sense of community.





Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority, said: “Our Diriyah Oasis will be an incredible place for young and old to come together and enjoy real family time.



“Families who play together grow together, and that is one of the foundations of the Diriyah Season, which is about connecting people to sport and to each other. I am excited to see this distri

The nature zone will feature an aerial zip-zag ride and a butterfly dome, and it will include a green space filled with plants. Families will be able to explore farmers’ markets, forest walks and a butterfly oasis.



In the imagination zone, children will be able to visit the Steam Lab, an interactive exhibition, or explore illusion rooms, arts and crafts workshops, a confetti dome and an urban maze.



The reflection zone will provide a soothing environment in which to unwind, with tranquil ponds and a quiet space. But for those feeling more active, it will also include an outdoor ice rink and “aqua karts.”



The excitement zone will set pulses racing with four themed escape rooms, a drone arena, a laser tag zone, a “VR sports world” and bumper cars.



All zones will feature carnival games and stalls, plus a range of dining options.

ct take shape as we prepare for an unparalleled season of sport, culture and entertainment.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.