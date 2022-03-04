Saudi Arabia to Hold ‘Women in Science’ Workshop

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology will hold a workshop to promote the role of women in science next month.

With talks by industry experts about their personal journeys and struggles, the two-day event, titled “Women in Science, Engineering and Research,” will take place on March 8 to 9.

There will also be presentations by experts in gender equality, as well as practical sessions on management and leadership techniques, how to tackle gender issues and how to succeed at interviews.

All of the sessions will be held concurrently at the university’s campus and online via Zoom.

With a goal to become a recognized center for education and research in the fields of science and technology, KAUST is well aware of the role women have to play in the industry. Its aim is to inspire discoveries that not only build bridges between people and cultures but also aid the betterment of humanity.

Ahead of the 'WISER' workshop, the university is organizing a competition for people to submit their short films on the subject of women in science, engineering and research.

The videos must be no longer than 60 seconds in length and should cover either women’s success stories, whether there are too few women in the sector, or why the industry needs more women.

The competition is open to all, regardless of age, ethnicity or nationality, and the videos will be judged on their originality, impact and creativity.

The winners will receive a gift card worth $250 and the best entries will be shown during the workshop and via social media.

The deadline for submissions is March 1 and more information is available at wiser.kaust.edu.sa.