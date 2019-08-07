Its a Saudi Brand Muvi Cinema, The First to be Opened in Jeddah

The first Saudi cinema brand opened its maiden branch on Tuesday in Jeddah, state news agency SPA reported.

Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabana attended the opening of Muvi Cinema in Mall of Arabia, and watched a movie on one of its screens.

The 15-screen cinema is fully managed by a team of Saudi nationals.





“Honestly, this is an amazing achievement, I am happy it is a Saudi brand and it is something that inspires pride,” Al-Shabana said.

There is an intertwined relationship between the Quality of Life program and society, he added.

The partnership between Movie Cinema and Quality of Life program falls into the Saudi Vision 2030 plans, as it promises to build cinema complexes throughout the Kingdom.

