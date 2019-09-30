Saudi Arabia Opens Heritage Museum to Spotlight Past and Present

The Abdullah bin Mohammed Ababtain Heritage Museum, in cooperation with the Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Center for Science and Technology (Scitech), launched a heritage exhibition in celebration of Saudi National Day.



The event was held under the patronage of Dr. Sahl Abdul Jawad, president of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.







The museum captures life in the Eastern Province, starting with a maritime area that emulates sea life and diving. The museum also boasts a gems section, a wing displaying photos of royal visits to the Eastern Province, a section capturing important historical sites that reflect the past of the province and its connection to the present and a display on media commentary on the province throughout history.



In addition, the museum includes the brides’ corner as well as sections for heritage weapons that were used to unify the Kingdom, folklore, manuscripts, ancient devices and Islamic currency from the Umayyad era until the 19th century.



Mohammed Ababtain, the museum’s supervisor, said: “The museum is keen to highlight the link between the past and the present and enhance the concept of national belonging. This is part of our social responsibility toward our province.”

