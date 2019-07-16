Saudi Arabia Proud of its First Female Commercial Pilot

A Saudi woman has become the first female commercial pilot in the Kingdom - just six years after she obtained her aviation licence.

According to an Al Arabiya report, Yasmeen Al Maimani had completed 300 hours of flying practice in the US after getting her qualifications in Jordan. She had her US licence swapped for a Saudi one in 2013.

Al Maimani is a First Officer with Nesma Airlines, which operates flights to locations in Saudi and in Egypt, Stepfeed reports.

On an Instagram post, Al Maimani expressed her joy over the historic milestone. She posted a photo of herself in the cockpit of an aircraft and captioned it: "Thank God, I achieved my dream today. Released as First Officer"

She also shared a video of her flying over Saudi Arabia.

