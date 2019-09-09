Saudi Sets to Host Greatest Musical 'Wizard of Oz'

The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is set to host the greatest family musical of all time, The Wizard of Oz, on Oct. 2-12.

The musical, which features dazzling choreography and classic songs, will touch down in the Kingdom for the first time. This magical production is a celebration of the 1939 MGM movie, and will include breathtaking special effects that will sweep audiences away, from the moment the tornado twists its way into Kansas.

Director Dean Sobon has worked national tours of Fiddler on the Roof and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Amy McCleary, who is behind he magical choreography, was the director/choreographer of the national tour of Memphis, the Musical and the choreographer of the national tour of The Wedding Singer.





The team of Sobon and McCleary will take Dorothy, Toto and their friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow “over the rainbow” to adventures in Munchkin Land, the Haunted Forest and Emerald City. Featuring Harold Arlen’s classic songs “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead” and “If I Only Had A Brain,” The Wizard of Oz will have the entire family captivated as they travel down the yellow brick road for an unforgettable day at the theater. Tickets are available online at www.ithra.com, and start at only 75 riyals ($20).

Ithra is a creative and interactive public space for workshops, performances, events, exhibitions and experiences. It offers an enriching journey for everyone by championing diversity, celebrating creativity and encouraging collaboration with the objective of energizing Saudi Arabia’s knowledge economy. Ithra is Saudi Aramco’s most ambitious CSR initiative and the largest cultural contribution to the Kingdom.

