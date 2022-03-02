Saudi Arabia Showcases World Civil Defense Day

The General Directorate of Civil Defense (GDCD) launched activities on Tuesday in dozens of cities and towns across Saudi Arabia, focusing on civil defense vehicles, workshops and modern equipment presentations

The activities come as part of the GDCD’s celebration of World Civil Defense Day, which falls on March 1 each year.

GDCD Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Amr said that the events aim to enhance societal participation in civil defense and civil protection, and help employees in various countries deepen safety concepts and spread preventive awareness.

“GDCD activities are in partnership with all government and private sectors. The activities focus on learning about the dangers surrounding humans and how to avoid them, providing the necessary safety requirements to prevent them, and enhancing the concept of protection from risks and human continuity,” said GDCD spokesman Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi.

The events included presentations of the procedures and equipment employed in disasters, occupational safety workshops and a rally displaying the latest vehicles used by firefighters.

Al-Hammadi said that the GDCD was keen to emphasize the importance of safety and prevention in the Kingdom.

He added that the slogan for the Kingdom in this year’s World Civil Defense Day, “Human Safety is Building and Development,” stresses the concept of risk prevention as a responsibility that all Saudis should promote.

Image from Arab News.

Muzahim Al-Mohawes, a certified occupational health and safety international trainer, told Arab News of the importance of protecting individuals and workers from potential dangers, in accordance with local and international protocols.

He stressed the need to safeguard property and create work environments free of accidents and injuries.

Al-Mohawes, who is certified by the U.S. firefighting board, said that Saudis should look to prevent accidents before they occur, and employers should raise awareness among workers of the importance of safe environments.

He described the role of civil defense as a “spearhead” in promoting professional awareness in society.

Al-Mohawes said that civil defense means raising performance levels, avoiding risks that could lead to accidents and raising the skills of industrial security inspectors.